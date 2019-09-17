Mentors needed across the state for foster children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Help is needed statewide for mentoring foster kids who are about to age out of the child welfare system.
This comes as thousands foster kids often do not have adult role models to show them basic adult tasks like setting up bank accounts, renting housing, and applying for college.
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem Program works with disadvantaged youth. That group is teaming up with the Florida Association for Women Lawyers to mentor young women.
“Many of these kids do not have family,” Alan Abramowitz, Executive Director of the Guardian Ad Litem Program said. “They do not have parents they can depend on. They do not have parents that are role models who inspire them to go on to greater things and to live out their dreams.”
Trainings for mentors are happening now across the state.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.