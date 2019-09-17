Hundreds of animals fly into Florida from the Bahamas, Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue takes them in

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 150 animals traveled hundreds of miles from the Bahamas to Florida for a fresh start.
A van full of Dorian refugees pulled into Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue in Lakewood Ranch after being picked up from the Fort Lauderdale Airport.
It’s been more than two weeks since Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas and still, along with people, many animals no longer have a home to go to.
Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue is one of 11 shelters in the State where 158 animals will now call home.
“We’re helping the Humane Society of Bahamas empty their shelters to make room for the stray animals or the ones people couldn’t keep. They were already at capacity going into the storm”, says Executive Director Dari Oglesby.
There was only space for six dogs to come back to Nate’s Honor in Lakewood Ranch.
“I drove three and a half hours, loaded the dogs and drove three and a half hours back. Can you imagine their life is completely turned upside down”, says Rob Oglesby.
Although the dogs that arrived at Nate’s Honor Monday were not strays in the Bahamas they were checked out for any disease as soon as they got to Nate’s Honor.
They’ll be quarantined for two weeks.
“they’re coming from the islands. They have have different diseases and some of the same diseases we do but diseases we vaccinate for on a regular basis so we don’t see them as much, so we’re making sure stuff like that don’t get into our community”, says Executive Director Oglesby.
Once the dogs are done with their two week quarantine period they’re going to be ready for adoption.
