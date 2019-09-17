Family displaced by Fire, dog that alerted them dies

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton family is coping with the loss of most of their possessions after an early morning fire.
It happened on 15th Street East in Bradenton.
The family of five lived there for 18 years.
They’ll be sleeping somewhere else Tuesday night because almost every inch of their home inside is full with ashes and burned memories.
We was just talking about certain things in it, that we were going to remodel in it but we didn’t get a chance to do it", says Owner Roy Thomas Sr.
After 18 years Thomas senior, his wife, son and two grand kids have little to no memories to hold onto.
“We have very little memories left, all the pictures and everything else was destroyed”, says Roy Thomas Jr.
All five family members were in the home when a fire started about 2am Tuesday morning.
Thomas Jr. says it looked liked the fire started from the roof before flames made it’s way down into the house and engulfed the furniture.
“I got burned, I was trying to put the couch out and I noticed the ceiling was burning”, says Thomas Jr.
He quickly realized there was nothing he could do so he got his family out as quick as he could.
Thomas says the ceiling collapsed before he could grab his dog.
That dog named Zippy and was a rescue dog that woke the family up when the fire started.
“If I would of stayed maybe another two or three seconds me and my kids would have been trapped in the fire and it might have been more than just the dog dead”,says Thomas Jr.
The house was condemned by the city of Bradenton and will have to be demolished.
The house was condemned because the damage is so bad that it’s extremely dangerous for anyone to go inside.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
The family is getting help from American Red Cross.
