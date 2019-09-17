Deputies receive hundreds of teddy bears to help kids in distress

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is at work to help the young when responding to calls that involve distressed children.
Monday morning the department received hundreds of bears from the TinyHands Foundation. The donated bears will ride along with MCSO deputies and be given out to distressed children when needed to provide comfort and companionship.
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said these are used to break down the barrier between local law enforcement and children.
"It relieves a lot of that trauma, anxiety they have and if nothing else it lets them know, at that particular moment there's someone that truly cares about them," said Sheriff Wells.
This is the second year for the teddy bear donation.
“The deputies really appreciate this donation and they appreciate the fact that they are able to just into their backseat and have that opportunity to quickly get something that’s going to help them talk to that child and relieve some of that stress,” Wells added.
