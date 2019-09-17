Deputies: Panhandler gets aggressive after being given middle finger

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A panhandler was arrested after deputies say he shoved a customer at a convenience store in Manatee County.
The sheriff's office says on Saturday, a man saw 56-year-old Duane Steele panhandling on the corner of U.S. 301 and Erie Road and declined to give him any money.
Later that day, the man went by the same intersection and again saw Steele. According to the man, Steele was rude about not being given anything again, so he gave Steele the middle finger and drove to a nearby Circle K on U.S. 301.
Deputies say Steele followed him to the store and went inside, harassing the man, before following him outside and bumping into him, finally shoving the man hard enough to make him drop the items he was carrying.
Bystanders separated the two and called the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they say they found the man unhurt, but Steele was visibly intoxicated, was having trouble standing, was slurring his speech and was using offensive language.
Steele was arrested for simple battery and taken to jail without further incident.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.