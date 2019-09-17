Deputies: Man broke into 74-year-old Sarasota woman’s home, forced her to perform oral sex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is accused of breaking into a 74-year-old woman’s home in Sarasota and forcing her to perform oral sex.
Deputies say around 9pm on Sunday, 22-year-old James Lamar Mitchell came to the victim’s home on Maple Hollow Court, knocked on her door and asked the victim for a glass of water. The victim refused and Mitchell left.
Some time later, a neighbor contacted the victim to tell her that her garage door was open. When the victim got up to close it, deputies say Mitchell was in her bedroom doorway. The sheriff's office says he forced her onto the bed, breaking her knee brace, before forcing her to perform oral sex.
Deputies say Mitchell then fled in the victim's car.
Just before 11pm, deputies were called to the scene and began investigating.
The next day, around 7:30am, they were called back to the scene after Mitchell allegedly returned the vehicle then fled on foot. Though deputies established a perimeter, they were unable to find the suspect.
However, they were able to identify the suspect and took Mitchell into custody Monday night, charging him with Sexual Battery, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling with Battery and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Deputies say Mitchell admitted to the crimes.
Deputies say the victim, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sustained minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. She and the suspect don’t know one another and Mitchell has no local prior arrests.
