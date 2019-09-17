Deadly intersection in North Port getting new traffic signal

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly intersection in North Port is getting a new traffic signal.
The city shared pictures of the uprights being installed at U.S. 41 and West Villages Parkway on Tuesday. Officials say the goal is to have the signal operational by the end of September.
Earlier this year in March, 81-year-old George Almeder and 79-year-old Rosalie Almeder were killed when 20-year-old Samantha A. King of North Port hit their car at this intersection.
The sheriff’s office says the Almeders had stopped on U.S. 41 as Sarasota County Sheriff deputies were allowing cars to enter the highway from the road that leads to the stadium after an Atlanta Braves baseball game had ended. Deputies say King was impaired when her car pummeled into the Almeder’s car causing a chain reaction crash that involved two other cars and an unmanned deputy motorcycle.
The Almeders were killed. King suffered non-life threatening injuries. She’s been charged with two counts of DUI Manslaughter and five counts of DUI with Property Damage.
George and Rosalie Almeder had been married for 60 years. They are the parents of eight boys.
“These folks that have lost their lives over this over senseless, somebody not paying attention and potentially drinking and driving, it’s unfortunate anytime,” said Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department.
