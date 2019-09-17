Cold front to bring slightly cooler temperatures to Suncoast Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A backdoor cold front, which means a front moving in from the NE to the SW will be moving through late on Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
Expect another hot day on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90′s and feels like temperatures in the low 100′s. The rain chance late Wednesday through early Thursday morning will be at 40% for a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorm.
This front will bring our temperatures down just a little, but more importantly the feels like temperatures will drop significantly on Thursday and Friday. You will need to hold on to your hat on Thursday as well as winds will kick up out of the NE at 10-20 mph with gust up to 25 mph.
This NE wind will bring in much drier air which will make it feel more comfortable through Saturday morning.
We will begin to see the humidity and temperatures warm up once again on Sunday as a tropical wave nears Florida.
In the tropics we are watching 3 storms in the Atlantic basin. Humberto is heading toward Bermuda and the eye looks to pass just to the NW and N of the island on Wednesday. Tropical storm Imelda has already made landfall into Texas near Freeport. It promises to bring some very heavy rainfall over the next 2 days.
Tropical depression number 10 is 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is showing signs of development as it heads to the WNW at 10 mph. This one looks to possibly threaten Puerto Rico in 3 days. We will have to monitor this one very closely over the next 5-8 days. Right now there is a big spread in 4 to 5 days from now. One school of thought is that it will move NW then N bending back out to the Atlantic while the other keeps it on a more westerly course which would put the Bahamas and the Greater Antilles in danger.
