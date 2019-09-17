Cold front to bring slightly cooler temperatures to Suncoast Thursday

Tropical depression number 10 is 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is showing signs of development as it heads to the WNW at 10 mph. This one looks to possibly threaten Puerto Rico in 3 days. We will have to monitor this one very closely over the next 5-8 days. Right now there is a big spread in 4 to 5 days from now. One school of thought is that it will move NW then N bending back out to the Atlantic while the other keeps it on a more westerly course which would put the Bahamas and the Greater Antilles in danger.