Autistic boy rescued from Florida woods

SANTA ROSE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida mother is thanking police for finding her autistic son who got lost in the woods.
Andra Hughes got the news that her 3-year-old son was lost while she was at work Sunday. Deputies called in the bloodhounds when he was no where to be found. Word spread fast and neighbors joined police in the search.
“As soon as they hit the ground - 28 minutes later, mom was reunited with her son so great day, great day,” Sheriff Bob Johnson of the Santa Rose County Sheriff’s Department said.
“The best words I ever heard in my life, ‘We found the kid,'" Hughes said.
The boy was found with only a few scratches and bug bites about 200 yards from his house.
Hughes says it only took a moment for the toddler to unlock the deadbolt and get out.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.