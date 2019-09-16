Rod Stewart reveals he battled cancer for three years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rock star Rod Stewart is opening up about his personal life.
The British music legend revealed over the weekend that he has battled cancer for three years, but he says now he’s now all clear.
Stewart went public with his 2016 Prostate Cancer diagnosis at a fundraising event in Surrey, England Saturday night/
The 74-year-old father of eight also encouraged other men to get their prostates checked regularly to increase their chances of surviving.
