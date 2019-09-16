Pedestrian fatally struck in car crash on Gulf Gate Drive on Sunday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed in a fatal car crash U.S. 41 and Gulf Gate Drive on Sunday night in Sarasota.
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 20-year-old male driver was traveling northbound in a 2019 Nissan Altima on U.S. 41 in the right lane approaching the green traffic signal at Gulf Gate Drive.
The pedestrian, 27-year-old Johnny Burns of Sarasota, was crossing the cross walk at U.S. 41 when he was struck by the Altima.
The Altima came to a controlled stop at the next driveway.
Burns was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
This was not an alcohol related crash, but the incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.