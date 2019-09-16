Non-profit organization honoring Jabez Spann raising awareness and helping families of missing children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the memory of a life gone too soon,a non-profit organization was created to help families like those of Jabez Spann.
Spann went missing this month two years ago, and his remains were found back in February in a rural area west of I-75 in Manatee County.
While his family is still grieving his death, they want to help other families that might be going through the same.
“We’re doing much better, still some unanswered questions but I think still doing better than normally most people would be doing. It’s not over,” said Jabez’s mom Tawana Spann. “I’m being driven off is pain. Pain plus passion is fueling something that I guess I never thought it could be possible.”
That passion created the Jabez Spann Foundation.
Back in September of 2017, the then 14-year-old disappeared in the Newtown area of Sarasota. This past February, his mother received the news no mother wanted to hear, that his remains were found. While there’s some closure. There are still many questions.
“People don’t get to see the side, the reality of what’s still going on,” she said.
But Sunday was a day of celebration, remembering the good times with Jabez, through an event called “Peacing the Puzzle.”
“I’ve never seen a 14-year-old sing like Jabez,” remembered Pastor Ruby Robinson from Living Hope Worship Center.
Through this event, members of the foundation want to provide resources to families of missing children.
“We’re here today to encourage parents to be watchful of your children,” said Robinson.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.