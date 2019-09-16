New updates underway for Lemon Avenue Streetscape project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A makeover for a Downtown Sarasota road. Lemon avenue from Main Street to Pineapple Avenue has been under construction for several weeks as part of the city’s Streetscape Project. But those who frequent that area will see a new change this week.
While Lemon Avenue is partially closed for construction, Chen Xi Zhao and his friends saw it as a great opportunity and location to snap some photos, as the road has some new additions.
“I like the feeling, when you walk here, it feels like an artsy place, like you want to take some pictures,” he said.
Since July, construction began, and since crews replaced the asphalt street with decorative bricks, and removed the curbs. This created some concerns among some businesses in the past.
“The aesthetic as far as we’re losing some folks dining on our patio has been an issue, but otherwise but we have done a pretty good job retaining some regulars,” Robert Castellon, manager for Boca Kitchen told ABC7 back in July.
But for this coming Friday, city officials say part of that road will be open from Main Street all the way to State Street.
“We just completed the center of the intersection on Saturday, they’re getting ready to sand that in,” said Richard Winder, Project Manager for the City of Sarasota.
Once that’s completed, construction will continue south.
“We already started on the north side of Lemon Avenue, next to the Mark. We’re getting ready to put some storm sewer in there and we’re pretty much we’ll start bumping out the areas on Pineapple Avenue,” he said.
ABC7 asked some Sarasota residents who frequent the area, what they think about these changes.
“I like it, I feel like they’re adding a lot of Sarasota, making it a clean safe area for people to come hang out,” said Kierra Bukaty.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.