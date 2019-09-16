Hurricane Humberto draws down some dry air into the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humberto will be heading toward Bermuda on Tuesday and could get even stronger. The forecast is calling for it to reach major hurricane status over the course of the next 2 days as conditions are favorable for strengthening.
Humberto is the 3rd hurricane of the season and the 8th named storm this year. We could see Imelda form out in the Central Atlantic soon as the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 90% chance of developing over the next 3 days.
There are 3 other areas of interest but none are close to the Suncoast at this time so nothing to worry about now. What we will see is much drier air slipping in behind Humberto. This dry air will filter in on a north wind rotating around Humberto and keep the rain chances well below average.
That means we can enjoy a manly rain free work week. Even though the afternoon storm pattern will be disrupted for this week it should be back by next week. It will remain warm with highs in the low 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s through Thursday and then slightly cooler temperatures will move in over the weekend.
The heat index will still get into the low 100′s on Tuesday. The rain chances will be around 20% through the rest of the work week.
There is another tropical wave moving through the E. Caribbean and will continue to head west at 10 mph. Conditions for this to develop is low right now as winds are not conducive for development.
