Florida schools trying to curtail vaping

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A school district about an hour south of Sarasota in Lee County is taking extra steps to cut down on vaping on school campuses.
It has hired 11 additional security guards to look for students with vape pens or E-cigarettes.
The district is also looking at these monitors that alert school officials if someone is vaping.
The monitors detect vapor in the air, and then text school officials where it’s happening.
“And we’re reviewing these kind of monitoring devices to see if they have any feasibility in our schools,” Rob Spicker from Lee County Schools said. “But at the moment we’re just having to implement any of them.”
Six people have recently died nationwide from illnesses linked to vaping.
Another 450 have developed lung illnesses.
