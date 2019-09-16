First Alert Weather: A cold front is on the way

There will be a mid-week chance in our weather. A backdoor cold front will approach the Sunsoast and move past us with a slight chance for showers. Any storms we get should be light and fast-moving with little total accumulation. It will, however, bring down a shot of drier air that will lower our humidity for several days and make the last week of summer feel warm but comfortable. There will be about a 5 to 8-degree drop in the dew points and perhaps a 5 degree drop in temperatures. Winds will also pick up Thursday and Friday. Moisture will return for the weekend with a bump in our rain chances and high temperatures.