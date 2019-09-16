First Alert Weather: A cold front is on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -As hurricane Humberto makes its turn toward the open waters of the Atlantic, it will still exert an influence on our weather. It will help dry us out. For several days well will enjoy low rain chances because of dry air aloft being forced into our area by the circulation around the hurricane. AT the surface the air is still moist and the “feels like” temperature will still be high. Expect heat indexes near 100 for the next few days.
There will be a mid-week chance in our weather. A backdoor cold front will approach the Sunsoast and move past us with a slight chance for showers. Any storms we get should be light and fast-moving with little total accumulation. It will, however, bring down a shot of drier air that will lower our humidity for several days and make the last week of summer feel warm but comfortable. There will be about a 5 to 8-degree drop in the dew points and perhaps a 5 degree drop in temperatures. Winds will also pick up Thursday and Friday. Moisture will return for the weekend with a bump in our rain chances and high temperatures.
