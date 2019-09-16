Deputies investigating death of 34-year-old man in Cornish Court in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is currently investigating the death of a 34-year-old man following an incident that occurred early Monday morning in Sarasota.
Deputies say they arrived on scene around 4:00 a.m. on scene at the 1200 block of Cornish Court after receiving a report of a deceased person lying in the roadway. Paramedics also arrived on scene and confirmed the victim was deceased.
The person was identified as Robert Whitson of Bradenton and the next of kin has been notified.
This is an ongoing investigation and deputies are calling for anyone to come forward who has any information about this incident.
Anyone who has any information about this incident should call SCSO at 941-861-4900.
