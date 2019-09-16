Bradenton church provides mobile showers for homeless

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - In Manatee County, one Bradenton church rolled out a new way to help the local homeless population start their day off fresh.
The Bridge Church in Bradenton and non-profit “Bring on the Ministry” introduced a double mobile shower unit for the homeless.
Church leaders say it’s their way of helping the homeless find a hot shower, something that a lot of times isn’t too easy for them to get.
It’s going to be used at a few local homeless areas and then people are welcome to call us," Melinda Zarzycki-Harris, founder of Bring on the Ministry said. “We will put it where it’s most needed in our community. we are ready to go where we are sent.”
The mobile shower is equipped with air conditioning and a tankless hot water system that can handle up to 125 people before needing to be refilled.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.