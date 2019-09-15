Humberto Strengthening and Moving Away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humberto is getting stronger and by Monday we will have another hurricane right off of Florida’s east coast.
The good news is that Humberto is moving away from Florida and will head on out into the Atlantic, missing our coastline and the SE coastline of the US.
The disorganized system in the Gulf of Mexico is also moving away from our coastline and this will help usher in some drier air that will stay with us for the next few days.
Our humidity will be lower and the chance of showers will be much less. This will translate into some hot temperatures for us.
On Friday and the upcoming weekend, the rain chances will start to go back up as more moisture begins to move across the state.
