Humberto Becomes a Hurricane on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It’s busy on both sides of Florida as a Broad high pressure remains over the southeast with an upper low over the central Gulf of Mexico. Topical Storm Humberto is located near the Bahamas. The winds between these features remains northeasterly, with fast-moving showers and a few thunderstorms making their way across Florida. The overall track for Humberto has continued to shift east since yesterday, and it appears the stormy weather is going to abate as the weekend wears on. As the system moves north on Sunday, winds will become more northwest with some showers wrapping around the system in the afternoon. Once Humberto moves farther away, high pressure builds in across Florida and drier air will move in across the Suncoast. This means our rain chances will go down on Monday and Tuesday with showers building back up during the latter part of the week.