Family and friends hold memorial ride for motorcyclist after deadly crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - When it comes to safety while behind the wheel, there’s a lot to be cautious of, and sharing the road is everyone’s responsibility. One family is raising awareness after someone close to them was killed while riding his motorcycle.
“If you were friend of his, you were family,” said Sharon Rosier.
Hundreds of bikers hit the streets of Bradenton to honor their friend Floyd Laycock.
The 26-year-old loved riding his bike with friends and family, but that love turned tragic on the night of September 1st.
Troopers say Laycock was riding his motorcycle heading west on State Road 70 when a car driven by 23-year-old Robert Pusey made a left hand turn in front of him. Laycock hit the vehicle, throwing him off his motorcycle before going into flames. Days later, Laycock passed.
Now his friends and family want to raise awareness.
“Bikers’ lives do matter, always check twice please, it could be a relative of yours, somebody’s father, somebody’s son,” said George Frabotta, Laycock’s uncle.
His mother hugging everyone at the memorial service but wants to remember her son not only for his love for bikes, but also his love for those who knew him.
“He was a kind hearted person, he was loved by a lot of people, he had a big brotherhood,” said his mother Tanya Hoffstetter.
His friends can agree.
“Very positive, very happy, always with a smile on his face, very giving,” said Matthew Morrison.
They say they will carry on his memory every time they’re out on the road.
“When you ride, you get this chilling feeling that comes through your bones, you can feel the spirit when you’re riding, and it’s a really good feeling,” said Frabotta.
