Weekend is looking much better as tropical trouble stays well east of Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It appears that we’ve dodged another bullet as this tropical system will stay well to our east over the weekend. Earlier this week forecast models were suggesting a Florida strike and had it moving across the State and bringing much more rain and windy conditions to our area.
Well some dry air and wind shear put a stop to that which kept the storm from forming or developing much thus the system developed further north and east of Florida which put a change in course with the tropical trouble maker.
The cone of uncertainty has now shifted well off of Florida’s east coast meaning the center won’t make landfall into Florida or the SE U.S. for that matter. There is still a possibility of some tropical storm force winds from W. Palm beach up to Daytona on Saturday.
We will just see a few afternoon and evening showers along with a few scattered thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s. The rain chance is at 50%.
Monday look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90′s with a 40% chance for late day storms. Same goes for the rest of the work week next week.
In the rest of the tropics we continue to watch two tropical waves in the Atlantic. They both have a good chance of developing into something mid-week next week as they move to the west at 15-20 mph.
Since they are way out in the Atlantic there is nothing to be concerned with at this time.
