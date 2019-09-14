Deputies investigating death of father and infant daughter in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is conducting to related death investigations involving a father and his two-year-old daughter.
Deputies arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the 3600 block of Stardust Place. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they observed that 34-year-old Miguel Castillo-Hernandez sent text messages to his child’s mother that indicated the possible death of their daughter.
A ‘Be on the Lookout’ (BOLO) was shortly issued for Castillo-Hernandez and through investigation deputies found him and his child in a wooded area near the northeast corner of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue in Sarasota.
Deputies attempted multiple attempts of CPR on both Castillo-Hernandez and the child, but they were unsuccessful in efforts to revive them. The child was rushed to Doctors Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Deputies say that based on early and preliminary investigation, it is believed both Castillo-Hernandez and his daughter died as from asphyxiation.
Deputies also say that there are not any other known additional suspects or victims involved in this incident and as a result detectives early beliefs are that both deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.
No further information is available at this time.
