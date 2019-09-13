School monitor fired after altercation with student at Riverview High School

By ABC7 Staff | September 12, 2019 at 10:05 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 11:29 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New details have emerged regarding an incident that happened at Riverview High School on Thursday.

Sarasota County Schools administrators firing a school monitor after a fight with a student.

According to school officials, Kenneth Howard has been terminated after Sarasota County Schools Police reviewed the case.

Howard also served as a volunteer football coach at Riverview and other schools in the district.

The investigation is still ongoing.

