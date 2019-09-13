School monitor fired after altercation with student at Riverview High School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New details have emerged regarding an incident that happened at Riverview High School on Thursday.
Sarasota County Schools administrators firing a school monitor after a fight with a student.
According to school officials, Kenneth Howard has been terminated after Sarasota County Schools Police reviewed the case.
Howard also served as a volunteer football coach at Riverview and other schools in the district.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.