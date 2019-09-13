Sarasota YMCA branches saved as deadline approaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the day the Sarasota YMCA fitness facilities were expected to close its doors, Save Our Y announced that both facilities will close at 5 p.m. Friday, but will reopen on Monday at 9 a.m.
Save Our Y posted on their site, thanking the community on their support. They mentioned that they’ll be able to function as they continue long-term agreements on the sale of the branch assets.
As the doors are closed over the weekend, Save Our Y will be working on a short term lease agreement with the current Sarasota Family YMCA. Also, they say staff will be offered employment through Save Our Y.
They do advise that members have to register again.
For more details, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.