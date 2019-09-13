Sarasota man sentenced to life in prison for committing first degree murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been sentenced to life in prison for committing first degree murder on his wife.
Spencer Sanders II was convicted by a jury on Friday of first degree premeditated murder and attempted sexual assault with use of force likely to cause serious personal injury for crimes that were committed on July 10, 2018.
Reports say that Sanders stabbed his wife, Blanka, 17 times in the chest and throat in their home on the 42nd Street in Sarasota.
She was found lying face down in the kitchen floor in a pool of blood the next day by her daughter.
Physical evidence found at the scene included shoe-prints covered in her blood that were made by Sanders who wearing “OP” flip-flops with a logo on the sole.
Other evidence that was collected provided DNA evidence of Sanders semen being found on the back of Blanka’s thigh.
Detectives later obtained video surveillance footage that tracked Sanders action 9:30 a.m. until 4:25 p.m. on the day of the crimes. This made it possible to recreate his actions leading up to the time he killed his wife.
His sentencing came on Friday immediately after the jury’s verdict. Sanders was sentenced to life in prison on count one and to 15 years concurrent sentence on count two.
