Riverview High School staff member placed on paid administrative leave following altercation with student

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Riverview High School students receiving a recorded message today from Assistant Principal Glenn Wachter. Here’s part of that message.
“We had an incident today that involved a staff member and a student at Riverview High School,” said the recording.
The incident was an altercation between the staff member and a student. It’s not known at this time which staff member and student were involved or what lead to the altercation. Parents picking up their kids today at the school tell us this is a little worrisome.
“Concerned as a parent, I’d like to know what actually took place, what happened," said Martha Brown, a parent. "So that way we can have more information to be able to speak to my kids to be able to prepare them for whatever circumstance that took place.”
The Sarasota School district says this incident did not require any medical treatment. The staff member was placed on paid administrative leave and has been removed from extra-curricular activities during the investigation.
“If it was necessary the teacher was protecting himself or others, than I’m okay with it," said Maggie Hilton, a parent. "I don’t know what the situation was or what happened.”
The superintendent Todd Bowden has reviewed video of the altercation and says he is deeply concerned with what transpired. In the recorded message Riverview High School officials praise students who reported the incident immediately.
“We appreciate all the students who came forward with that to help with the investigation, at this time there is no danger to any students on the campus,” said the recording.
An in depth investigation into the incident will now take place.
