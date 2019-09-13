New flight option added at SRQ Airport

SRQ ranked among the top in fastest growing medium airport.
By ABC7 Staff | September 13, 2019 at 3:54 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 3:54 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a new flight option out of Sarasota-Bradenton International (SRQ) Airport.

Delta Airlines has added nonstop service from SRQ to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Saturdays from January 11th through April 11th.

This is the second airline to announce service to that area.

Just a few weeks ago, low-cost carrier, Sun County Airlines announced it will begin a non-stop seasonal flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul to SRQ.

That flight will operate twice a week on Fridays and Mondays, beginning December 20th.

