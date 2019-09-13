First Alert Forecast: Rain chances go up as a cyclone moves through the Bahamas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine located near the central Bahamas will continue to become better organized and move to the northwest. On this track it will move past the Bahamas and near the Florida east coast by mid to late Saturday, possibly as a tropical storm. With the current track from the Hurricane Center the impact on the Suncoast will be minimal with an increase in rain chances along with a breezy and gusty wind. Changes in the intensity of the storm or its forecast track could alter the current weekend forecast. It should be noted that uncertainty remains high with regard to the track of the cyclone and everyone on the Suncoast should stay current on the forecast through the weekend.