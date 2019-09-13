Divers head to Manatee County to examine damage of Anna Maria Island City Pier

MANATEE COUNTY ,Fla. (WWSB) - For more than a year now the Anna Maria Island City Pier has been under construction since becoming damaged in Hurricane Irma two years ago to date.
The pier was expected to open in the next three to four month but now it could be pushed back.
The city’s mayor says a barge struck and damaged the pier this week.
The pier is known to many around Suncoast including locals, visitors and fishermen.
On Tuesday the general contractor for the pier, I+Icon Southeast, had it’s barge full supplies coming in.
The mayor of the City of Anna Maria say the barge was being re-positioned when it lost control due to the wind and waves.
That’s when the barge ran into the pier.
Mayor Murphy says right now the damage looks pretty minor but he won’t be able to know for sure until later this week.
"At this point we don’t know the total extent of the damage, we don’t know if it’s going to impact our schedule of opening the pier to the public in December to January time frame however we have divers coming in from Texas. They should be here tomorrow”,says Mayor Dan Murphy.
Those divers will be under water checking the pilings which are the beams holding up the pier.
Murphy says he hopes it’s no more than two damaged, if more it could take more time to complete the pier.
The damage is being paid by the contractor.
