WATCH: Once-sick sea turtle returned to Gulf by her initial rescuers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A turtle found in critical condition off Siesta Key Beach in June has a new lease on life thanks to local law enforcement and Mote Marine Lab.
The female turtle, who the lab nicknamed "Tootsie Roll" was found in distress by sheriff's Marine Deputy Watson and SPD Officer Skinner. The turtle was showing signs of “lethargic lauder head syndrome," which means she had very low red blood cell counts, was dehydrated and very thin.
Law enforcement brought the turtle to Mote Marine, where she received supportive care, food like squid and shrimp, and antibiotics.
Thursday morning, after months of recuperating, Tootsie Roll was returned to the Gulf by the same deputy and officer who rescued her to begin with.
