WATCH: Deputies say Florida man stole golf cart in slow getaway attempt

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida man came out of nowhere, said he had a gun, and drove off in a stolen golf cart, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, who says he didn't get far.
The sheriff's office says two men were golfing at a private community golf course in Martin County and were teeing off on the 7th hole when 25-year old Jerome Inman ran up to them. Inman told the golfers he had a gun, according to deputies, who say he then stole their golf cart.
Video shows Inman slowly traveling across the golf course as he’s followed by a sheriff’s helicopter above. At one point, he stops, gets out of the golf cart and lays down on the ground before being taken into custody not far from where he started.
The sheriff's office says Inman is one of two suspects in a car theft crime spree who took off running after crashing a car while being pursued by deputies. Inman reportedly told deputies that he stole the golf cart because he thought he could make a faster getaway on it.
Inman was charged with Grand Theft Auto and remains at the Martin County jail. The second suspect was also captured and charged.
Neither golfer was injured.
