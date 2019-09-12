‘Save Our Y’ holding pledge-a-thon to hit $1 million in pledges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Save Our Y’ continues collecting pledges to keep the doors open of both Sarasota YMCA’s locations.
Weeks ago, it was announced that the doors of both locations were to close on Sept. 13th, and Save Our Y are using these last few hours to make it to their $1 million pledge goal.
They began a 36 hour pledge-a-thon on Thursday, in hopes of turning those pledges into donations. This will be going on as they prepare to transfer the old Sarasota Family YMCA to the new management organization, that is Save Our Y.
Right now, they have collected more than $975,000 in pledges, and they will continue past the deadline tomorrow.
“Of course going forward it’s all positive, we’re hopeful, and no matter what happens, on Friday afternoon at 5 o’clock that we will go forward because Rome wasn’t built in a day, and there was so much to be done, and we’ve done so much in a very short three weeks,” said Joy Leitner, Marketing Coordinator of Save Our Y.
