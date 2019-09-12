Sarasota County looking into redistricting certain areas, will ask for community input

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Commissioners taking another look at proposed district map changes this weeks, changes that could shift some commission districts within the county. While some want changes to be made others argue those boundaries should stay the same.
Sarasota County voted on an amendment that changed how commissioners are elected. Previously, voters in the entire county chose each commissioner for each district. Now they’ll be voting for single member districts, meaning those people who live in that district can only vote for their commissioner.
On Wednesday, a consultant presented the commission with new district maps. ABC7 spoke to a political science professor and asked why this matters.
“It does give more voice to distinct parts of the community, in a greater sense of accountability for their respective commissioners, because largely it’s largely the citizens in each district determining who represents them, as opposed to the county as a whole determining who represents them,” said Frank Alcock, Associate Professor of Political Science in New College of Florida.
