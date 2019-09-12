Riverview High School staff member on administrative leave following altercation with student

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A staff member from Riverview High School has been placed on administrative leave following an altercation with a student Thursday morning.
The district says the incident, which did not require medical treatment for either party involved, was reported immediately. A preliminary investigation took place with school personnel and Sarasota Police and the staff member was removed from the school and placed on administrative leave.
The district says the staff member will not participate in any extra-curricular activities until an in-depth investigation is complete.
The student’s parents and the Department of Children and Families have been notified.
The district did not release the staff member’s or student’s names or any additional information about the altercation.
