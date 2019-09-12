Recipe: Sushi Rice by Fins at Sharky’s | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Fins at Sharky’s
Sushi Chef Justin Graham
Sushi means rice in Japan, originally used to preserve fish. Today it has gone from just being street food in Japan to being served in many different style restaurants around the world.
Rice for Sushi
4 cups medium grain sushi rice
4 cups water
1 cup sushi su, recipe below, or you can buy an already seasoned rice vinegar,
Rinse rice with cool water 4 time to remove starch, water will start milky white and get clearer as you rinse. Put rice and water in rice cooker and start. As soon as rice cooker flips from cook to warm remove rice for cooker.
For the next step traditional method is to use a hangiri, a flat bottom wooden bowl, if you do not have, any wooden or plastic bowl with bottom as flat as possible. Turn the rice into your bowl, using a wooden spoon, stir in the su be careful not to smash the rice, light and fluffy is what we are looking for. Continue to stir rice to cool to about 100 degrees.
Store rice at room temperature as you make your sushi
Sushi su
4 cups unseasoned rice vinegar
¼ white sugar
1 tbls salt
Optional 1 -6inch piece of kombu {seaweed}
Bring all to a boil and let cool.
You may find that you like more or less sugar and salt, many chefs have there own special recipe to make there product stand out.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.