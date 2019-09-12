Recipe: Mediterranean Mosaic Salad & Grilled Baguette by Simply Gourmet Caterers | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mediterranean Mosaic Salad & Grilled Baguette
This is one of our latest creations. Marinated three color tomatoes, butter beans, red wine/raspberry vinaigrette and grilled baguette slices. I love giving guests the ability to make the food their own. What we have here is a do it yourself bruschetta bar. The colors and presentation are fantastic but the flavor is what sells this dish.
Serves 6
Ingredients for Tomato Salad
2 Gold Tomatoes Sliced into ¼ Rounds
2 Green Tomatoes Sliced into ¼ Rounds
2 Red Tomatoes Sliced into ¼ Rounds
Several Small Heirloom Tomatoes
3 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Tbsp. Raspberry Vinegar Tbsp.
1 Tbsp. Fresh Parsley
Salt/Fresh Pepper to Taste
Place tomatoes on large serving platter in a mosaic design. Place the smaller tomatoes in between the larger tomatoes. Drizzle with the olive oil and the rest of the ingredients ~ the worlds’ simplest vinaigrette.
Ingredients/Marinating the Beans
2 Cups Butter Beans (Canned or Freshly Prepared)
2 Cloves Garlic Chopped Fine
3 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar
Salt/Pepper to Taste
2 Cloves Crushed Garlic
½ Tsp. Basil
½ Tsp. Oregano
1 Tsp. Fresh Chopped Parsley
Pick through beans keeping only the ones that are whole. Add all the ingredients and toss gently. Let marinate for at least 15 minutes.
Grilled Baguette
Slice baguette on bias about ½ inch. Brush with olive oil. Grill on a cast iron grill for nice grill marks. Rub grilled baguette slices with one clove of fresh garlic.
