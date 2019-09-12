Recipe: Ginger Molasses Cookies by Oasis Cafe & Bakery | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ginger Molasses Cookies
(Makes about 50 large cookies)
4 1/2 cups unbleached flour
4 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons cinnamon
4 teaspoons ginger
1 teaspoons cloves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 pound sugar = 2 cups
1 1/2 cups shortening, or mixture of lard and shortening
2 eggs
1/2 cup of molasses
Granulated sugar
Method:
Sift flour with soda, spices and salt.
Cream sugar and shortening until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Beat into molasses. Stir in sifted ingredients. Drop by rounded teaspoons into bowl of sugar. Place on greased baking sheet, sugar-side-up, about 2 inches apart. Bake in pre-heated 375 degree oven about 15 minutes. Cool on racks. Add crystallized ginger.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.