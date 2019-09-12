Recipe: Ginger Molasses Cookies by Oasis Cafe & Bakery | Suncoast View

September 12, 2019

Ginger Molasses Cookies

(Makes about 50 large cookies)

4 1/2 cups unbleached flour

4 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

4 teaspoons ginger

1 teaspoons cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pound sugar = 2 cups

1 1/2 cups shortening, or mixture of lard and shortening

2 eggs

1/2 cup of molasses

Granulated sugar

Method:

Sift flour with soda, spices and salt.

Cream sugar and shortening until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Beat into molasses. Stir in sifted ingredients. Drop by rounded teaspoons into bowl of sugar. Place on greased baking sheet, sugar-side-up, about 2 inches apart. Bake in pre-heated 375 degree oven about 15 minutes. Cool on racks. Add crystallized ginger.

