Recipe: Ginger Molasses Cookies by Oasis Cafe & Bakery | Suncoast View

Cream sugar and shortening until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Beat into molasses. Stir in sifted ingredients. Drop by rounded teaspoons into bowl of sugar. Place on greased baking sheet, sugar-side-up, about 2 inches apart. Bake in pre-heated 375 degree oven about 15 minutes. Cool on racks. Add crystallized ginger.