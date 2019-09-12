New workforce housing apartments approved for Palmetto property

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A workforce housing development in Palmetto gets the green light. The Palmetto Houses apartments would feature 87-units most of them workforce housing with ten percent affordable housing. It would be built on nearly three acres between a gas station and convenience store and The Villas at Oak Bend housing development.
“I feel there is a great need for it, we have limited apartment buildings in areas for young couples and young individuals to live,” said Karla Owens, Development Services Director for the City of Palmetto.
Diane and Tony Demichele have lived at The Villas at Oak Bend for fourteen years. The backyard of their home faces the property. They have issues with the size of the building, traffic and dangers from people pulling in and out carelessly near their development, in an area they say is already dangerous.
“It’s concerning because it’s only 2.8 acres, if it was a larger piece of property, I don’t think there would be an issue” said Diane Demichele. “And we see a lot of open property down the road that we think this would’ve been a great development for them had it been in the right spot.”
There is also a church and senior living apartments across the street from the property. The developer’s new plans has the building four-stories tall instead of six. Most of the units would be studio efficiency apartments with some two-bedroom units ranging in price from $900 to $1400 a month . A site and construction plan still needs to be submitted before a building permit is issued. The city has already been addressing some of the traffic and safety concerns in that area.
“Even prior to this project, we’re looking at that intersection in that span of 41 to do some intersection improvements there, to probably curtail some of the in and out movement and turn movements,” said Owens.
If all goes according to plan for the developer, ground could be broken by the end of this year, with the units ready sometime next year.
