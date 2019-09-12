Man in case of viral shark dragging video takes plea deal, will serve 10 days in jail

Wenzel pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of third degree felony aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of illegal method of taking a shark. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, which he could serve on weekends, as well as 11 months probation and 100 hours of community service, with half the hours at an animal shelter, if possible. He was also be fined $2,500 and have his fishing license suspended for five years.