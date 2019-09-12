Local pharmacy helps uninsured patients get free prescriptions

"I hear on a weekly basis, how grateful people are and how 'i don't think I'd be alive without you'. We had a man recently who was able to pull himself out of homelessness because his health care needs are met.He was able to get a job and work on his ability to get an apartment and climb his way out of needing our services. And those are the stories that keep you going," said Pharmacy Manager, Dr. Kathleen Hitchcock.