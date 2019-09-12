Local pharmacy helps uninsured patients get free prescriptions

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) -The United States Census Bureau says that about 27 million people in the U.S. were uninsured last year.
Good Samaritan Pharmacy and Health Services in Nokomis is hoping to help those who don't have health insurance and can't afford their medications. They offer free prescriptions and doctor visits those who qualify along the Suncoast. They assist people in getting free prescriptions for chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure.
The Pharmacy Manager of Good Samaritan said they have about 500 patients that they help.
"I hear on a weekly basis, how grateful people are and how 'i don't think I'd be alive without you'. We had a man recently who was able to pull himself out of homelessness because his health care needs are met.He was able to get a job and work on his ability to get an apartment and climb his way out of needing our services. And those are the stories that keep you going," said Pharmacy Manager, Dr. Kathleen Hitchcock.
The pharmacy doesn't have government funding, instead they rely on grants and fundraising.
