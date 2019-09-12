Former Ed Smith spring training announcer convicted of possessing child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Edward “Big Ed” Peteja, the former spring training announcer at Ed Smith Stadium and a former youth baseball coach, has been convicted of possessing child porn following a three-day trial.
The 61-year-old was arrested last year after deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home and found computers, flash drives and CDs containing child porn.
The child porn was found after Peteja’s roommate found a camera hidden in a vent in the bathroom and called authorities.
A jury found Peteja guilty of possessing child porn on Wednesday. He will be sentenced in October.
“'Big Ed’s’ conviction for these horrible crimes should remind us all that not everyone is who they appear to be,” said Assistant State Attorney Ryan Felix.
Peteja was the public address announcer at Ed Smith Stadium for 14 years before retiring in 2004. He was also a sports director at WTMY and a youth baseball coach for decades.
Back in 2005, Peteja was given probation after being arrested for video voyeurism. In that case, he secretly recorded teenagers having sex in his bedroom and children changing clothes in his bathroom.
He was working as a disc jokey at WKLV at the time of his most recent arrest.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.