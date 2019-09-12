First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot today with weekend weather changes

We continue to watch with great interest the numerous clouds that fill the Atlantic waters just east of the Bahamas. Its a tropical disturbance dubbed 95L by the Hurricane Center who may send a plane to investigate the area today. Models are split on the path of the storm. The European model has shifted west and keeps a rapidly developing stronger storm off shore of the east coast. The American model has a less intense storm moving closer to Florida. These different solutions have a large impact on the weather this weekend and so there is still uncertainty in the forecast. At present is seems reasonable to forecast a spike in rain chances with some periods of possible heavy rains. Winds will become breezy as early as tomorrow and boaters need to carefully watch the forecast.