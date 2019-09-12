First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot today with weekend weather changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure remains to our north with a mid-level low just off the Gulf coast. The combination of these features will bring a slightly better rain chance today but still only isolated storms will be seen on the Suncoast. Our rain chance will stand at 30%. With the lack of rain the afternoon temperatures will again be warm with low to mid 90's from coast to inland areas.
We continue to watch with great interest the numerous clouds that fill the Atlantic waters just east of the Bahamas. Its a tropical disturbance dubbed 95L by the Hurricane Center who may send a plane to investigate the area today. Models are split on the path of the storm. The European model has shifted west and keeps a rapidly developing stronger storm off shore of the east coast. The American model has a less intense storm moving closer to Florida. These different solutions have a large impact on the weather this weekend and so there is still uncertainty in the forecast. At present is seems reasonable to forecast a spike in rain chances with some periods of possible heavy rains. Winds will become breezy as early as tomorrow and boaters need to carefully watch the forecast.
