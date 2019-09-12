Detectives identify person found dead behind gas station in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a man was found deceased in a Venice pond.
Deputies received a call and arrived on scene around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Auburn Road and Point Loop Drive after receiving a report of a deceased person lying face down in a body of water.
The person has been been identified as 54-year-old Mark Bailey.
At this time, the cause of his death is unknown, but there is an active and ongoing investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
