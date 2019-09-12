Abaco and Grand Bahama Island under tropical storm warnings as Potential Tropical Cyclone forms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center has now put out a cone of uncertainty which includes parts of Florida. Recon flight is now in the system and found winds at 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Could move into E. Florida over the weekend.
There is still some potential for a change in the track based on the GFS model run tonight. Still looks like we will see some moderate to heavy rain over the weekend.
Tropical storm warnings are up for NW Bahamas once again.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.