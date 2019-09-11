WATCH: Man describes being in South Tower on 9/11 when second plane hit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dan Hoffee was on the 61st floor of the South Tower and remembers the windows cracking when the first plane struck the North Tower.
At first, everyone was trying to figure out what was going on. Then the fire alarm went off and Dan, along with everyone else in the building, started to evacuate. But the stairwell as packed and it was slow going.
Dan was on the 10th floor when an announcement came over the PA system saying the North Tower had been struck. Dan says not even 10 seconds later, the second plane hit the South Tower and the stairwell started swaying like a tree in the breeze.
Watch as Dan recalls that day.
