Sarasota County Emergency Services remembers 9/11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday September 11, 2019 marks 18 since since the terror attacks on the United States that killed almost three thousand people.
Memorials both locally and nationwide are planned to remember those who lost their life.
At 9:45 a.m., Sarasota County Emergency Services hosted a services to honor those people.
"It is all about never forgetting. The tragedy that happened on September 11, 2001 with the heroes who lost their life that day, it's something we should never ever forget," said Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
At 10:03 a.m. all fire stations across Sarasota County rang a bell and took part in a moment of silence.
Regnier said it is important to future leaders to always remember this time in history.
“We have firefighters, law enforcement, who are applying for jobs that have in that in their history. They know about September 11, 2001, it’s why they are doing this service. It’s why they’re coming out to be firefighters and law enforcement and do this service,” he added.
