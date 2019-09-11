Reports: Five injured in workplace stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Five people have been injured during a workplace stabbing spree in Tallahassee, according to WCTV.
WCTV reports the stabbing happened around 8:30am at Dyke Industries on Maryland Circle. When police arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds that required immediate medical attention.
The hospital, which initially reported having six patients, has five victims in its care, according to WCTV, which reports one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition.
A suspect is in custody and is being questioned. According to a report from WTXL, eyewitnesses tell the TV station that the suspect is an employee who was fired.
Dyke Industries provides residential and commercial building materials, including interior and exterior doors, millwork, and windows. According to Manta.com, the company employs between 20 to 49 people.
A press conference is scheduled for later Wednesday afternoon.
