9/11 remembrance ceremonies across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sept 11th is a date that will never be forgotten in this country.
There are several ceremonies here on the Suncoast that you can attend to remember September 11, 2001.
In Manatee County at 8:30 a.m., The Manatee County Fire Chief’s Association will hold a memorial service for those who were lost on this date. It’s at the Emergency Services Memorial at the Riverwalk in Downtown Bradenton.
A ceremony in remembrance of the victims of 9/11 will also be held at 8:20 am on the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus. 2,977 flags, one for each victim, will be planted on the lawn behind the campus center. Dan Hoffe of Sarasota, who was inside the world trade center when it was hit, will talk about his experience. .
In Venice at 10 a.m., there will be a memorial service for 9/11 victims and fallen heroes. It’s in Patriots Park. It’ll feature patriotic speeches and music honoring 9/11 victims and the more than 6,852 U.S. military servicemen and women who have been killed in the war on terrorism.
Sarasota County is also hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony. It will take place at 9:45 a.m. at Fire Station 16 in Sarasota. There will also be a moment of silence at the Sarasota County Administration Center.
North Port Fire Rescue will be holding a candlelight vigil on City Center Boulevard, just east of Fire Station 81. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. They will be honoring the members of the military, firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers who lost their lives due to 9/11.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.