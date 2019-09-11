5 people injured after stabbing at Florida workplace

Victim conditions: 1 in serious, 2 in fair and 2 in good

5 people injured after stabbing at Florida workplace
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Dyke Industries on the city's northwest side (Source: WCTV)
By WCTV staff | September 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated September 11 at 11:42 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) — The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Dyke Industries on the city’s northwest side.

Police say there are multiple victims of the stabbing who were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Tallahassee Memorial Hospital says it received five patients, not six like it initially reported, from the incident.

A hospital spokesperson says one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition.

UPDATE: The incident location is Dyke Industries. TPD has the suspect in custody. TPD Investigates Stabbing on...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Officers were called to the scene around 8:37 a.m.

Dyke Industries has locations across the southeast including Tallahassee and two others in Florida.

It provides residential and commercial building materials including interior and exterior doors, millwork, and windows. Dyke Industries in Tallahassee employs about 20 to 49 people, according to manta.com.

LIVE: This is the scene of the stabbing at Dyke Industries on Maryland Circle in Tallahassee. Read more: https://bit.ly/2mbmzGS

Posted by WCTV.tv on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 WCTV via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.